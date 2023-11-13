Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will be spending a lot of time together in 2024. The two country-rockers have teamed up to headline seven Rock the Country Festival dates in 2024.

Each show also promises a lineup that artists from a curated list of hitmakers: Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert are four taking part in some or each of these shows. Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, and Randy Houser are a few more.

Rock the Country is a new festival series created by producers of Rock the South.

The seven shows target small towns, mostly in the southeast.

RV and car camping is available at each show. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 17 at 10AM.

The first Rock the Country Festival will be a two-day fest at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzalez, La. From there, the circuit will travel to rural towns like Rome, Ga. and Ocala, Fla. The final stop is on July 26-27 in Anderson, S.C.

See all seven dates below.

attachment-Rock the Country Poster LiveCo/46 Entertainment loading...

Rounding out the acts connected to the festival are Koe Wetzel, Uncle Kracker, Tyler Farr, Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass and Dee Jay Silver.

The full lineup for each show is available at the Rock the Country website.

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock's 2024 Rock the Country Festival Dates:

April 5-6 — Gonzalez, La. @ Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

April 19-20 — Ashland, Ky. @ Boyd County Fairgrounds

May 10-11 — Rome, Ga. @ Kingston Downs

June 7-8 — Ocala, Fla. @ Majestic Oaks Ocala

June 21-22 — Mobile, Ala. @ The Grounds

July 28-29 — Poplar Bluffs, Mo. @ Brick's Offroad Parks

July 26-27 — Anderson, S.C. @ Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center