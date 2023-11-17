4 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Nov. 11-17, 2023)
A few country stars waited until the very end of 2023 to announce tour dates for 2024. The wait is worth it.
Clint Black and Ashley McBryde lead headlining tours for the year, while Jason Aldean and Kid Rock have something special planned. The surprise announcement comes from Oliver Anthony, who booked an international tour.
Scroll down to see four country tours and corresponding dates. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information is also listed.
Clint Black, 2024 Killin' Time — The 35th Anniversary World Tour Dates
Notes: Black will play his Killin' Time album from front to back.
Tickets: Information available at Black's official website.
Feb. 16 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 17 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 23 -- Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino
Feb. 24 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Feb. 29 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Center
March 1 -- Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ Weldon Mills Theater
March 2 -- Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
March 23 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre
March 24 -- Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Performing Arts Center
April 6 -- Carlton, Minn. @ Black Bear Casino Resort
April 21 -- Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn Fest
April 26 --Chandler, Ariz. @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
April 28 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
June 13, -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Arena
June 14 -- Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Arena
June 15 -- Prince George, British Columbia, Canada @ CN Arena
June 16 -- Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada @ Ovintiv Arena
June 19 -- Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada @ ENMAX Arena
June 21 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Winspear Centre
June 22 -- Strathmore, Alberta, Canada @ Strathmore Stampede
June 25 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Arena
June 27 -- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Moose Jaw Arena
July 11 -- New Salem, N.D. @ ND Country Fest
Ashley McBryde's The Devil I Know Tour Dates
Notes: Opening acts include Will Jones, Kasey Tyndall, Meg McRe, JD Clayton, Harper O'Neill and Bella White.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Nov. 17.
Nov. 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Dec. 1 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 2 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Dec. 8 -- New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Dec. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre
Dec. 10 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Dec. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences
Dec. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Dec. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Jan. 17 -- Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
Jan. 19 -- Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
Jan. 20 -- London, UK Eventim Apollo
Jan. 21 -- Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Jan. 23 -- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Jan. 24 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Jan. 25 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Jan. 27 -- Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Auditorium
Jan. 28 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
Feb. 22 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Feb. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
Feb. 24 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort Spa — Studio A
March 1 — Boone, N.C. @ Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
March 2 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
March 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
March 16 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 17 — El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia
March 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
March 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
March 22 — Eugene, Ore. @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
March 23 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
March 25 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ The Commodore Ballroom
March 27 — Pocatello, Idaho @ Stephens Performing Arts Center
March 28 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
April 3 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
April 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando
April 19 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre
April 20 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
April 25 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre
April 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 2 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Houston
May 3 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas
May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
May 10 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
May 11 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Center for the Performing Arts
May 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre
May 31 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
June 1 — Akron, Ohio @ Goodyear Theater
June 13 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre
June 15 — La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro
Jason Aldean and Kid Rock's 2024 Rock the Country Festival Dates
Notes: Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert are four taking part in some or each of these shows.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Nov. 17.
April 5-6 — Gonzalez, La. @ Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
April 19-20 — Ashland, Ky. @ Boyd County Fairgrounds
May 10-11 — Rome, Ga. @ Kingston Downs
June 7-8 — Ocala, Fla. @ Majestic Oaks Ocala
June 21-22 — Mobile, Ala. @ The Grounds
July 28-29 — Poplar Bluffs, Mo. @ Brick's Offroad Parks
July 26-27 — Anderson, S.C. @ Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center
Oliver Anthony's 2024 Out of the Woods World Tour Dates
Notes: No opening acts have been announced.
Tickets: On sale dates vary. Visit Anthony's official website for more details.
Feb. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus Arena
Feb. 2 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Feb. 5 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
Feb. 7 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
Feb. 8 — Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall
Feb. 10 — London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Feb. 12 — Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall
Feb. 13 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Feb. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 24 — Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival
March 2 — Jupiter, Fla. @ Abacoa Amphitheater
March 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
March 8 — Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Parish Coliseum
March 9 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
March 15 — Willowbank, Australia @ CMC Rocks QLD 2024
April 4 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas
April 5 — Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Amp.
April 6 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook's Garage
April 12 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena
April 13 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
April 19 — Albany, Ga. @ Albany Civic Center
April 20 — Savannah, Ga. @ Bulls, Bands & Barrels
April 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
April 27 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
May 3 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena
May 4 — Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
May 10 — Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena
May 11 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
May 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion
June 14 — Marion, Ill. @ MTN Dew Park
June 15 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 16 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater
June 22 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
June 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
June 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally
July 18 — Cullman, Ala. @ Rock the South Festival
Aug. 16 — Lewisburg, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia
Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwiise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 24 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Sept. 1 — Palmer, Alaska @ Alaska State Fair
Sept. 13 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair
