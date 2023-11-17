A few country stars waited until the very end of 2023 to announce tour dates for 2024. The wait is worth it.

Clint Black and Ashley McBryde lead headlining tours for the year, while Jason Aldean and Kid Rock have something special planned. The surprise announcement comes from Oliver Anthony, who booked an international tour.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023 + 2024, Full List

Scroll down to see four country tours and corresponding dates. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information is also listed.

attachment-Clint black Tour ClintBlack.com loading...

Notes: Black will play his Killin' Time album from front to back.

Tickets: Information available at Black's official website.

Feb. 16 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 17 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 23 -- Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino

Feb. 24 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb. 29 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Center

March 1 -- Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ Weldon Mills Theater

March 2 -- Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

March 23 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

March 24 -- Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Performing Arts Center

April 6 -- Carlton, Minn. @ Black Bear Casino Resort

April 21 -- Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn Fest

April 26 --Chandler, Ariz. @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

April 28 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

June 13, -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Arena

June 14 -- Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Arena

June 15 -- Prince George, British Columbia, Canada @ CN Arena

June 16 -- Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada @ Ovintiv Arena

June 19 -- Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada @ ENMAX Arena

June 21 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Winspear Centre

June 22 -- Strathmore, Alberta, Canada @ Strathmore Stampede

June 25 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Arena

June 27 -- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Moose Jaw Arena

July 11 -- New Salem, N.D. @ ND Country Fest

attachment-The Devil I Know Admat AshleyMcBryde.com loading...

Notes: Opening acts include Will Jones, Kasey Tyndall, Meg McRe, JD Clayton, Harper O'Neill and Bella White.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Nov. 17.

Nov. 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Dec. 1 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 2 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Dec. 8 -- New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Dec. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 10 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Dec. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences

Dec. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Jan. 17 -- Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

Jan. 19 -- Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Jan. 20 -- London, UK Eventim Apollo

Jan. 21 -- Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Jan. 23 -- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Jan. 24 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Jan. 25 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Jan. 27 -- Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Auditorium

Jan. 28 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

Feb. 22 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Feb. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Feb. 24 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort Spa — Studio A

March 1 — Boone, N.C. @ Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

March 2 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

March 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

March 16 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 17 — El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia

March 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

March 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

March 22 — Eugene, Ore. @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

March 23 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 25 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ The Commodore Ballroom

March 27 — Pocatello, Idaho @ Stephens Performing Arts Center

March 28 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

April 3 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

April 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando

April 19 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

April 20 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

April 25 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

April 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

May 2 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Houston

May 3 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

May 10 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

May 11 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Center for the Performing Arts

May 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

May 31 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

June 1 — Akron, Ohio @ Goodyear Theater

June 13 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre

June 15 — La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro

attachment-Rock the Country Poster LiveCo/46 Entertainment loading...

Notes: Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert are four taking part in some or each of these shows.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Nov. 17.

April 5-6 — Gonzalez, La. @ Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

April 19-20 — Ashland, Ky. @ Boyd County Fairgrounds

May 10-11 — Rome, Ga. @ Kingston Downs

June 7-8 — Ocala, Fla. @ Majestic Oaks Ocala

June 21-22 — Mobile, Ala. @ The Grounds

July 28-29 — Poplar Bluffs, Mo. @ Brick's Offroad Parks

July 26-27 — Anderson, S.C. @ Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

Notes: No opening acts have been announced.

Tickets: On sale dates vary. Visit Anthony's official website for more details.

Feb. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus Arena

Feb. 2 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Feb. 5 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Feb. 7 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

Feb. 8 — Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall

Feb. 10 — London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Feb. 12 — Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall

Feb. 13 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

Feb. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 24 — Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 2 — Jupiter, Fla. @ Abacoa Amphitheater

March 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

March 8 — Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Parish Coliseum

March 9 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

March 15 — Willowbank, Australia @ CMC Rocks QLD 2024

April 4 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

April 5 — Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Amp.

April 6 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook's Garage

April 12 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena

April 13 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

April 19 — Albany, Ga. @ Albany Civic Center

April 20 — Savannah, Ga. @ Bulls, Bands & Barrels

April 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 27 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

May 3 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

May 4 — Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 10 — Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

May 11 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

May 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion

June 14 — Marion, Ill. @ MTN Dew Park

June 15 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 16 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater

June 22 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

June 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

June 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally

July 18 — Cullman, Ala. @ Rock the South Festival

Aug. 16 — Lewisburg, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwiise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 24 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Sept. 1 — Palmer, Alaska @ Alaska State Fair

Sept. 13 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair