Clint Black Plots a 35th Anniversary World Tour for ‘Killin’ Time’ Album
Clint Black's landmark, triple-Platinum debut album, Killin' Time, turns 35 years old in 2024, and the singer's working up a one-of-a-kind concept tour to celebrate.
The '90s country mainstay has announced his 2024 Killin' Time — the 35th Anniversary World Tour, kicking things off with a string of dates across the U.S. and Canada. The run will launch in mid-February with three shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
It'll be a different kind of show from Black, who's spotlighting the tracks of Killin' Time by playing the whole album from top to bottom. It's the first time he's ever done so in concert, and in a statement, the singer explains that he and his band are already getting reacquainted with some of the songs.
"Time flies when you're ... Killin' Time!" Black jokes. "My band and I are very excited to play the album top to bottom. Revisiting these songs has been inspiring and we can't wait to hit the road and play it for the fans! Starting at the Ryman will make for a very special send-off to all points North America!"
In addition to the tour itself, Black will celebrate Killin' Time's anniversary with a special vinyl reissue of the album via Sony Music and Vinyl Me Please. The 35th anniversary reissue is pegged to ship out in May 2024.
More tour dates for the 35th anniversary tour are expected to arrive at a later date. Ticketing and onsale information is available via the singer's website.
Clint Black, 2024 Killin' Time — The 35th Anniversary World Tour Dates:
Feb. 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 17 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 23 -- Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino
Feb. 24 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Feb. 29 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Center
March 1 -- Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ Weldon Mills Theater
March 2 -- Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
March 23 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre
March 24 -- Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Performing Arts Center
April 6 -- Carlton, Minn. @ Black Bear Casino Resort
April 21 -- Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn Fest
April 26 --Chandler, Ariz. @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
April 28 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
June 13, -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Arena
June 14 -- Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Arena
June 15 -- Prince George, British Columbia, Canada @ CN Arena
June 16 -- Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada @ Ovintiv Arena
June 19 -- Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada @ ENMAX Arena
June 21 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Winspear Centre
June 22 -- Strathmore, Alberta, Canada @ Strathmore Stampede
June 25 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Arena
June 27 -- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Moose Jaw Arena
July 11 -- New Salem, N.D. @ ND Country Fest