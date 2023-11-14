Clint Black Plots a 35th Anniversary World Tour for ‘Killin’ Time’ Album

Clint Black's landmark, triple-Platinum debut album, Killin' Time, turns 35 years old in 2024, and the singer's working up a one-of-a-kind concept tour to celebrate.

The '90s country mainstay has announced his 2024 Killin' Time — the 35th Anniversary World Tour, kicking things off with a string of dates across the U.S. and Canada. The run will launch in mid-February with three shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

It'll be a different kind of show from Black, who's spotlighting the tracks of Killin' Time by playing the whole album from top to bottom. It's the first time he's ever done so in concert, and in a statement, the singer explains that he and his band are already getting reacquainted with some of the songs.

"Time flies when you're ... Killin' Time!" Black jokes. "My band and I are very excited to play the album top to bottom. Revisiting these songs has been inspiring and we can't wait to hit the road and play it for the fans! Starting at the Ryman will make for a very special send-off to all points North America!"

In addition to the tour itself, Black will celebrate Killin' Time's anniversary with a special vinyl reissue of the album via Sony Music and Vinyl Me Please. The 35th anniversary reissue is pegged to ship out in May 2024.

More tour dates for the 35th anniversary tour are expected to arrive at a later date. Ticketing and onsale information is available via the singer's website.

Clint Black, 2024 Killin' Time — The 35th Anniversary World Tour Dates:

Feb. 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 17 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 23 -- Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino

Feb. 24 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb. 29 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Center

March 1 -- Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ Weldon Mills Theater

March 2 -- Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

March 23 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

March 24 -- Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Performing Arts Center

April 6 -- Carlton, Minn. @ Black Bear Casino Resort

April 21 -- Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn Fest

April 26 --Chandler, Ariz. @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

April 28 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

June 13, -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Arena

June 14 -- Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Arena

June 15 -- Prince George, British Columbia, Canada @ CN Arena

June 16 -- Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada @ Ovintiv Arena

June 19 -- Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada @ ENMAX Arena

June 21 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Winspear Centre

June 22 -- Strathmore, Alberta, Canada @ Strathmore Stampede

June 25 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Arena

June 27 -- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Moose Jaw Arena

July 11 -- New Salem, N.D. @ ND Country Fest