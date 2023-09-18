Clint Black Offers Up Hilarious Acceptance Speech at 2023 ACM Honors

Clint Black was among the biggest honorees of the night during the 2023 ACM Honors on Monday evening (Sept. 18), and he delivered a hilarious acceptance speech that was one of the true highlights of the ceremony.

Black took the stage to accept the ACM Poet's Award, recognizing his contributions to country music specifically as a songwriter. The country icon quipped that he'd like to say the award made him feel humbled, "but that wouldn't be truthful."

Black went on to note all of the historical figures who had never received the award, including Edgar Allen Poe and Francis Scott Key, thanking the ACM for "helping me put them in their places."

He went on to thank his wife and daughter before finishing by thanking the audience for their support.

Lady A were also on hand at the 2023 ACM Honors to pay musical tribute to Black, delivering a flawless version of "A Bad Goodbye." The song originally appeared as a duet with Wynonna Judd on Black's No Time to Kill album in 1993, and it earned the pair a No. 2 hit, as well as an ACM nomination for Vocal Event of the Year.

The 2023 ACM Honors took place at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville on Aug. 23. Chris Stapleton received the ACM Triple Crown Award at the event, while Kane Brown was on hand to accept the ACM International Award. Mary Chapin Carpenter also received the Poet's Award, and K.T. Oslin earned it posthumously. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the ceremony, which aired on Fox on Monday night.

Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Brandy Clark and the War and Treaty were among the other artists who gave tribute performances to recognize the evening's honorees. Carly Pearce hosted the 2023 ACM Honors, which will be available to stream via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).

2023 ACM Honors Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best Dressed Tim McGraw, Clint Black, Kane Brown and Lady A were among the stars who walked the red carpet for 2023 ACM Honors in Nashville. The show was recorded in August of 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium, but aired on Fox on Sept. 18.