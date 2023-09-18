Lady A Tribute Clint Black With Heartfelt ‘A Bad Goodbye’ at 2023 ACM Honors

Lady A were among the country acts who took the stage at the 2023 ACM Honors on Monday night (Sept 18). The award-winning vocal trio paid musical tribute to Clint Black by singing a gorgeous, note-perfect version of one of his hits, "A Bad Goodbye."

The trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood gave a very polished, restrained performance of the song, which originally appeared as a duet with Wynonna Judd on Black's No Time to Kill album in 1993. "A Bad Goodbye" earned the pair a No. 2 hit, as well as an ACM nomination for Vocal Event of the Year.

Black received the ACM Poet's Awards during the ceremony, which took place at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, hosted by Carly Pearce. The country legend gave a hilarious speech noting the special moment.

Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Brandy Clark and the War and Treaty were among the other artists who gave tribute performances at the 2023 ACM Honors.

Chris Stapleton won the ACM Triple Crown Award at the event, while Kane Brown accepted the ACM International Award. Mary Chapin Carpenter also received the Poet's Award, and K.T. Oslin earned it posthumously. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the ceremony, which aired on Fox on Sunday night.

The 2023 ACM Honors will be available to stream via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).

2023 ACM Honors Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best Dressed Tim McGraw, Clint Black, Kane Brown and Lady A were among the stars who walked the red carpet for 2023 ACM Honors in Nashville. The show was recorded in August of 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium, but aired on Fox on Sept. 18.