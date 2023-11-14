Oliver Anthony Announces Massive 2024 World Tour — See All 41 Dates

Oliver Anthony will begin and end his 2024 tour in the most unlikely of places. The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer just announced more than 40 concerts as part of his Out of the Woods World Tour.

Prior to this announcement, Anthony's tour stops had been announced individually (if at all).

Venues listed below have a capacity that ranges from just a few thousand people to more than 10,000.

The singer says he will release a new album in 2024, as well.

A pair of videos on Instagram hinted that this tour will begin in Europe. On Feb. 1, he'll play Stockholm, Sweden, and follow that with seven more shows across the United Kingdom.

His U.S. run will begin with back-to-back shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 21-22.

The remainder of his Out of the Woods Tour focuses on cities in the southeast and heartland, with nothing further west than Texas and very few dates along the east coast.

Blue-collar towns like Ocala, Fla. and Allegan, Mich. are common on his list of dates. In fact, two Michigan shows bookend a jog to Alaska in September. After that, Anthony will rest (for now).

On sale dates for each show vary, but all info can be found at the singer's official website.

Oliver Anthony's 2024 Out of the Woods World Tour Dates

Feb. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus Arena

Feb. 2 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Feb. 5 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Feb. 7 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

Feb. 8 — Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall

Feb. 10 — London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Feb. 12 — Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall

Feb. 13 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

Feb. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 24 — Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 2 — Jupiter, Fla. @ Abacoa Amphitheater

March 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

March 8 — Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Parish Coliseum

March 9 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

March 15 — Willowbank, Australia @ CMC Rocks QLD 2024

April 4 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

April 5 — Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Amp.

April 6 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook's Garage

April 12 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena

April 13 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

April 19 — Albany, Ga. @ Albany Civic Center

April 20 — Savannah, Ga. @ Bulls, Bands & Barrels

April 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 27 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

May 3 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

May 4 — Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 10 — Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

May 11 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

May 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion

June 14 — Marion, Ill. @ MTN Dew Park

June 15 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 16 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater

June 22 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

June 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

June 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally

July 18 — Cullman, Ala. @ Rock the South Festival

Aug. 16 — Lewisburg, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwiise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 24 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Sept. 1 — Palmer, Alaska @ Alaska State Fair

Sept. 13 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair

