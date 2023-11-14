Oliver Anthony Announces Massive 2024 World Tour — See All 41 Dates
Oliver Anthony will begin and end his 2024 tour in the most unlikely of places. The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer just announced more than 40 concerts as part of his Out of the Woods World Tour.
- Prior to this announcement, Anthony's tour stops had been announced individually (if at all).
- Venues listed below have a capacity that ranges from just a few thousand people to more than 10,000.
- The singer says he will release a new album in 2024, as well.
A pair of videos on Instagram hinted that this tour will begin in Europe. On Feb. 1, he'll play Stockholm, Sweden, and follow that with seven more shows across the United Kingdom.
His U.S. run will begin with back-to-back shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 21-22.
The remainder of his Out of the Woods Tour focuses on cities in the southeast and heartland, with nothing further west than Texas and very few dates along the east coast.
Blue-collar towns like Ocala, Fla. and Allegan, Mich. are common on his list of dates. In fact, two Michigan shows bookend a jog to Alaska in September. After that, Anthony will rest (for now).
On sale dates for each show vary, but all info can be found at the singer's official website.
Oliver Anthony's 2024 Out of the Woods World Tour Dates
Feb. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus Arena
Feb. 2 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Feb. 5 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
Feb. 7 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
Feb. 8 — Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall
Feb. 10 — London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Feb. 12 — Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall
Feb. 13 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Feb. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 24 — Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival
March 2 — Jupiter, Fla. @ Abacoa Amphitheater
March 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
March 8 — Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Parish Coliseum
March 9 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
March 15 — Willowbank, Australia @ CMC Rocks QLD 2024
April 4 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas
April 5 — Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Amp.
April 6 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook's Garage
April 12 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena
April 13 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
April 19 — Albany, Ga. @ Albany Civic Center
April 20 — Savannah, Ga. @ Bulls, Bands & Barrels
April 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
April 27 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
May 3 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena
May 4 — Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
May 10 — Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena
May 11 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
May 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion
June 14 — Marion, Ill. @ MTN Dew Park
June 15 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 16 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater
June 22 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
June 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
June 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally
July 18 — Cullman, Ala. @ Rock the South Festival
Aug. 16 — Lewisburg, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia
Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwiise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 24 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Sept. 1 — Palmer, Alaska @ Alaska State Fair
Sept. 13 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair
