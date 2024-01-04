Will the 2024 CMA Entertainer of the Year winner shock us once again, or will a previous winner take the trophy?

Who will get the call to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year? Which new artist is truly one to watch, and what's in store for Oliver Anthony, who broke out in 2023?

Some of these country music predictions for 2024 are based on intense research, background information and astute observations by experts in the genre.

We're just guessing about the rest.

Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll and Trisha Yearwood (maybe) are three more country stars we've made predictions about for 2024. It's mostly good news mixed with a little bit of caution — you'll understand when you get to the pick for breakout artist of 2024.

Country Music in 2024:

The 2024 Grammys (Feb. 4) is the first country-tinged event of the year, but several awards shows (CMTs and ACMs) will follow this spring. CMA Fest is a summer benchmark, while the CMA Awards (November) and second annual People's Choice Country Awards will hold down the fall.

Musically, we expect new projects from Oliver Anthony, Cody Johnson, Kenny Chesney, Carly Pearce and maybe Post Malone. In a few weeks we'll have a good idea of what the summer touring season will look like and be able to asses the must-see concerts of 2024.

9 Bold Country Music Predictions for 2024 Why not predict the CMA Award Entertainer of the Year winner in January?

This group of nine country music predictions for 2024 also forecasts the newcomer, old-timer and come-backer of the year. Find predictions for Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Oliver Anthony, Toby Keith (kind of) and more.