Oliver Anthony, Lainey Wilson + More Lead Star-Studded RodeoHouston 2024 Lineup

RodeoHouston has unveiled its star-studded lineup for 2024, and the roster includes a surprising country underdog who's becoming an unlikely mainstream success. Oliver Anthony shot to overnight viral fame in 2023, and he's headlining one of the nights of the annual festival, which takes place from Feb. 27-March 17 in 2024.

The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer is set to take the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, March 5, joining a massive all-star lineup that includes some of the biggest stars in country music.

Blake Shelton will open the festivities in 2024 with a performance on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Carly Pearce, For King + Country, Hardy, Hank Williams Jr., Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Zac Brown Band and Brad Paisley will also take the stage on various nights of RodeoHouston 2024, while Eric Church will headline the final night on Sunday, March 17.

A number of non-country artists will also take the stage at RodeoHouston 2024, including 50 Cent, Ivan Cornejo, Bun B, Nickelback, Jonas Brothers and more. See the full lineup below:

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to bring such a wide range of musical genres to the RodeoHouston stage,” Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO, says in a press release. “We’re welcoming 10 new entertainers who will make their debut on the star stage, as well as many fan-favorites from a variety of genres from our country roots, to EDM and hip-hop.”

Carly Pearce, 50 Cent, HARDY, Ivan Cornejo, Nickelback, Oliver Anthony, Jelly Roll, Major Lazer, Lainey Wilson and Whiskey Myers are all first-time RodeoHouston performers in 2024.

Tickets to RodeoHouston 2024 will go on sale in waves on Thursday, Jan. 18. Tickets for the first wave take in performances from Feb. 27 – March 7 and go on sale at 10AM, while the second wave of tickets go on sale at 2PM and encompass performances from March 8-17. All tickets will go on sale at the RodeoHouston official website.