15 Country Tours Launching in February 2024

Country music artists are hitting the road in droves this year! With more than 30 tours that have already been announced, 2024 promises to be very busy. A whopping 15 of those country tours are starting in February 2024!

Tour Highlights for 2024:

Oliver Anthony will embark on his first headlining tour since bursting onto the scene in 2023.

Dan + Shay are touring for the first time since nearly breaking up in 2021.

Cody Johnson and Jordan Davis will do their first headlining shows overseas.

Fans won't have to wait long to enjoy live country music. After Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson and Scotty McCreery kicked off their 2024 runs, 15 more tours are launching in February.

What Country Tours Will Start in February?

Up first, Bailey Zimmerman is heading out on his first headlining tour, as the Religiously the Tour begins on Feb. 1. Oliver Anthony started his high-anticipated Out of the Woods Tour the same day. Jordan Davis and Jo Dee Messina are not far behind, with tours kicking off in the following days.

Others on the list for February 2024 country tours include Clint Black with a special anniversary tour, Blake Shelton doing another round of his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour and Dan + Shay embarking on their first trek in awhile. The duo admitted to feeling burnt out after their Arena Tour, but they have since reignited their passion for country music and can't wait to visit their fans.

Several artists will balance their own shows, while opening for others in the genre: Kylie Morgan, Adam Doleac and Larry Fleet are all pulling double duty this year.