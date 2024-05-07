These Country Hits From 1994 are 30 Years Old Now

Wow, 1994 was quite a year. We saw Michael Jackson marry Lisa Marie Presley, the OJ Simpson Bronco chase, Amazon was founded and Major League Baseball canceled the World Series because of a player strike.

But what about country music that year? It was a doozy packed with massive names you know, a few you may have forgotten about and plenty of songs to take you back.

In 1994 there were a total of 30 different tracks that hit the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart (then called Hot Country Singles & Tracks)— which is published by Billboard and ranks the top-performing country songs in the U.S. based on weekly airplay stats from radio stations.

Clay Walker and John Michael Montgomery tied for the most No. 1 songs on the country chart in '94. Both topped the chart with three different songs and Montgomery held the honor of spending the most cumulative weeks at the top (seven weeks).

Brooks & Dunn, Joe Diffie, Faith Hill and Alan Jackson all managed to have multiple songs top the charts as well.

Keep scrolling to find out which artists achieved No. 1 country hits 30 years ago.

Below are the country songs that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Chart-Topping Country Songs That Turn 30 in 2024

What were some of the biggest hits in country music in 1994? We run down the songs that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. Some of these 22 artists had multiple hits in 1994. Do you remember all these country hits that are now 30 years old?

