Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Post Malone Rock CMA Awards With Joe Diffie Tribute

Morgan Wallen and Hardy took the stage at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), joining Post Malone for a fun and energetic tribute to the late Joe Diffie.

Hardy and Wallen began the high-spirited performance, joining together for "John Deere Green," with Hardy sporting newly-straightened hair, while Wallen has begun to grow his out after shaving his head earlier in the year.

They paused halfway through the performance, welcoming Post Malone to the stage as they shifted gears into another of Diffie's biggest hits, "Pickup Man," which had the audience cheering and singing along.

Diffie's son, Parker, was on hand for the performance. Joe Diffie died in March of 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking one of the earliest losses in the country community.

The tribute performance was one of the highlights of the annual awards show, which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville and aired live on ABC on Wednesday night. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning returned to co-host the program for the second year in a row.

The 2023 CMA Awards will also stream on Hulu.

