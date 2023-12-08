How Fame Impacts Morgan Wallen’s Personal Life: ‘I Hide Pretty Much’

Morgan Wallen has quickly become one of the biggest names in country music, which has added a lot of noise to his life. Early on in his career, he would have chased long stretches on the road with late nights shutting down the bar, but these days, things look very different.

Now he enjoys spending time at home and tries to keep things as normal as possible.

“Everything has gotten so, so huge,” Wallen tells Billboard of his explosion in fame. “I don’t really go to the grocery store. I have to go through back doors to go to the doctor and all that kind of stuff."

"I still try to hold on to as much [normalcy] as possible," he adds. "I like driving, so I try to drive as much as I can by myself.”

The "Last Night" singer also purchased a slice of solitude earlier this year. According to Billboard, he has a large farm outside of Nashville that he likes to hunt on. The property allows him to get away from the noise when he's not on the road and enjoy time with his son Indigo Wilder, 3.

“I play my shows, I hang out with my son, and I hide pretty much. And I’m OK with that," he explains. "I’m happy as hell with that.”

It also sounds like Wallen is turning in earlier these days. When asked about his recent writing sessions with Post Malone, the "You Proof" artist admits he had a hard time adjusting to the rapper's preferred writing schedule.

“[He] likes to write really, really late at night — and I can’t do that three nights in a row. I can do that one night,” he admits. “I can start about 5PM, but starting at 10PM — that’s rough.”