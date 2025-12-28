Nothing about Caroline Bryan’s life is “normal” — and honestly, would we want it to be?

Luke Bryan’s wife took to Instagram over the holidays to give fans a peek at what passes for “normal” in the Bryan household.

Spoiler alert: it involves an unexpected bathroom audience and her husband behind the wheel of an excavator.

“Nothing about my family is normal,” Caroline wrote on Saturday (Dec. 27). “I was just taking a much-wanted bath … suddenly my mother-in-law and son just open the doors like it was Zero Dark Thirty … sit down and just start having a casual conversation with me.”

She added, “Oh … and after that, I look outside and Luke is riding around on an excavator. Well, it is normal for us.”

Family Chaos, Bryan-Style

If you’ve followed the Bryans for any amount of time, this probably sounds about right.

The couple — who met in college at Georgia Southern University and married in 2006 — have turned hilarious family moments into an art form.

Whether they’re pulling elaborate pranks, dancing in the kitchen, or surprising each other with live animals (yes, really), Luke and Caroline have never shied away from sharing their perfectly imperfect home life.

The Family Behind the Fun

Luke and Caroline share two sons, Bo (born in 2008) and Tate (born in 2010).

After the loss of Luke’s sister and brother-in-law, the couple also opened their hearts and home to their three nieces and nephews — Jordan, Kris, and Til (Tilden) — proving that their family’s humor is matched only by its heart.

Real Life, Bryan-Approved

It’s exactly that mix of chaos and love that fans look forward to.

Because for the Bryans, “normal” might include an excavator joyride or a bathroom chat with the in-laws — but it’s all part of the family’s unmistakable charm.