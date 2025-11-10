Jason Aldean is opening up about the unique friendship he has with fellow artist Luke Bryan.

According to Aldean during an appearance on on CMT, the two are best friends, and yet also each other's biggest enemies in the industry—jokingly speaking, of course.

"I think anyone who ever meets us always goes, 'Man, I don't know how you guys are so close because you couldn't be more opposite.' Luke comes in and he's the loudest guy in the room. I'm the guy that kinda sits in the corner and checks everything out for a little bit," Aldean explained.

How Did Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Meet?

"Luke and I hit it off actually through the hunting world, we own a company called Buck Commander together and we kinda met through that," the "My Kinda Party" singer shared.

"I took him out on tour the next year and then we just became fast friends. [We] started just hanging out doing everything together. Anyone who's ever met Luke knows it's hard to not like the guy. He's just a lovable guy and if I had to say I had a best friend in the business, it's him," he continued.

When the interviewer teased Aldean by revealing that Bryan is still a little ahead of him in terms of No. 1 songs—Bryan has 32 as of publishing, while Aldean has 30—the artist joked, "What a -----!"

Meanwhile, Bryan has a similar playful feud going on with Blake Shelton, who also has 30 No. 1 hits.

According to Bryan, the musician only keeps making music to stay ahead of Shelton when it comes to No. 1 songs.

