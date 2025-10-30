Luke Bryan Is Raising His Kids Without Pressure: ‘I’m Not a Psycho Dad’

Luke Bryan was a guest on the The Turf podcast, where his parenting skills were the subject. Bryan stands firm that he is not a helicopter parent when it comes his kids and their interests.

Bryan talked about his son Tate, 15, who was really into baseball but all of a sudden has switched focus to golf. He has had to learn to roll with the punches as a dad.

The singer says, "With Tate, chasing golf seems like the right thing to do. But if he comes to me and he's like, 'Dad, I'm burnt out on golf, I wanna hit the gym, I wanna work on my curveball again,' man, I'll be the guy, we'll go work on the curveball."

Bryan admits that he was slightly perplexed with Tate's decision, being that he was going so hard with baseball.

But he doubled down on the fact that he wants his kids to do what makes them happy, not what makes him happy.

"It is about their wants, their wishes and their goals and their happiness. It's about, 'Man, do you want to go chip and putt for three hours.' If he don't one day, I'm like, 'Let's go fish, let's go have a day off.'"

Bryan continued about his son, Tate:

"When I'm done with this, I'm meeting him at the course. His putting and chipping is not what we want it to be, so we are gonna work on that. But ya know, I'm trying to do all this too and not be psycho dad too. I don't think I'm psycho dad. We know what those look like."

Look for Bryan and fellow country superstar Carrie Underwood on Season 24 of American Idol, which was just confirmed to begin on January 26, 2026, on ABC.

