American Idol Season 24 is beginning sooner than any season in recent history.

The 2026 version of the singing competition show will follow a similar format with the same three judges as last year. However, the venue for one of the most important weeks will change.

Here's everything we know about American Idol Season 24 on ABC.

When Does American Idol Season 24 Start?

The new season will start significantly earlier than the last. Expect Season 24 of American Idol to premiere on Jan. 26, 2026, a Monday night.

This is the earliest start in a decade and—if the show ends mid-May as it always does— the longest American Idol season since it moved to ABC in 2018.

Is Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol?

Yes, Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol for Season 24. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will return as well.

Season 24 marks nine seasons Bryan and Richie (originally paired with Katy Perry), and two for Underwood.

Of course, Seacrest has been with the show for all 24 seasons, starting with Season 1 alongside Kelly Clarkson in 2002.

What's New on American Idol This Year?

So far, the process is looking similar to years past. However, one notable change is the elimination of Hollywood Week... kind of.

A Golden Ticket will now get you to Nashville for Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover. It's not clear when this episode will film but it's easy to imagine the logic: Both Underwood and Bryan live in Music City, and Seacrest and Richie also have connections to the town.

Country Music American Idol Winners

Country music is in a bit of a drought on American Idol. The last country singer to win was Noah Thompson in 2022 (Season 20).

However, country stars won three of the first five seasons of American Idol on ABC, starting with Laine Hardy and then Chance Beckham and Thompson.

Other country winners include Underwood (Season 4), Scotty McCreery (Season 10) and Trent Harmon (Season 15).

