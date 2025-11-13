Carrie Underwood has never been shy about her faith — it’s woven into both her music and her social media posts. Now, one of her gowns will be on display for all to see at the Museum of Christian and Gospel Music.

Just one month after opening its doors, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music and Mike Curb Presents GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame have unveiled a stunning new display — a breathtaking Monique Lhuillier gown worn by Carrie Underwood.

The gown on display holds special significance — it’s the very dress Underwood wore during her My Savior: LIVE From the Ryman performance on Easter Sunday in 2021, a moment deeply rooted in her Christian faith.

Underwood’s My Savior album was a full-fledged Christian and gospel project that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart when it was released in March 2021.

When Did the Museum of Christian and Gospel Music Open?

The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music opened in October 2025 in downtown Nashville.

The museum was created to celebrate the history and influence of Christian and gospel music, highlighting its artists and impact through exhibits and live performances.

What is on Display at the Christian and Gospel Music Hall of Fame?

At any given time, visitors to the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music can see more than just Carrie Underwood’s gown. The exhibits also feature outfits worn by other Christian and gospel legends, including Dottie Rambo, Natalie Grant, CeCe Winans and Lauren Daigle.

Nearby, visitors will also find Johnny Cash’s family Bible, 200-year-old songbooks, and even a soundboard used to mix some of Amy Grant’s early recordings.

