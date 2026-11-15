Carrie Underwood's best songs weren't necessarily radio hits.

Sure, top songs including "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus Take the Wheel" rank high on this list of her 50 best, but so too do album cuts that fans can't forget two, three, five or 15 years later.

What Are Carrie Underwood's Top Songs?

In fact, you'll find three songs that barely cracked country radio inside the Top 10, and four more to round out the Top 50 Carrie Underwood songs.

Her biggest hits soared to No. 1 and sold millions of digital copies, but the American Idol winner's best songs left an indelible impression on the hearts and souls of fans. In sharing her stories, she's often giving a voice to your story.

READ MORE: 20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning American Idol

Indeed, the very best of these songs are tearjerkers, but that's not to say all (or even any) are sad.

Find a few collaborations sprinkled throughout this list, but we stuck to songs that feature Underwood as the primary vocalist, so "Remind Me" with Brad Paisley and "The Fighter" with Keith Urban are out.

A forgotten Sam Hunt duet cracks the Top 50, as does her early career partnership with Sons of Sylvia and her once-in-a-lifetime recording with Randy Travis. In fact, "I Told You So" is one of our absolute favorite Carrie Underwood songs, and you seem to agree.

To ignore commercial performances would be selfish, but to assume her best songs are among her 15 No. 1 singles or 28 Billboard Country Airplay Top 10s would be naive.

We asked, we listened and then we poured through dozens of Carrie Underwood songs to create a definitive list of her best songs. Songs she emphasized on tour earn an edge over some others, as you'll soon see. No. 1 is a live phenomenon.

Top 50 Carrie Underwood Songs — Her Greatest Hits and Best Album Cuts Carrie Underwood's best songs and biggest hits, ranked by fans, Taste of Country staff and industry experts, with additional consideration given to commercial success and live performances. These are Carrie Underwood's Top 50 songs!

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.