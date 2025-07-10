Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Returning for 11th Year in 2026

Luke Bryan is headed back to Mexico for another round of his Crash My Playa Music Festival early next year.

The country singer has announced the 11th installment of his fun-in-the-sun country music celebration, scheduled for Jan. 15-18, 2026.

"Every year I’m blown away by how special Crash My Playa has become," Bryan says in a press statement. "From the beachside shows to the late-night hangouts, it’s one of the highlights of my year. I can't wait to be back in Cancún with our fans and kick off 2026 in the best way possible."

Crash My Playa will once again take over the Moon Palace Cancun in Riviera Maya, Mexico, for four days of musical entertainment.

In addition to some of the biggest names in country music on the main stage, the event boasts daily pool parties, late-night performances and more.

An official lineup for next year's event has yet to be announced.

A joint post from Bryan and the event on social media is a highlight reel of Crash My Playa's first decade of memories. We see clips of Bryan performing on stage, the crowd singing along and plenty of other beach shenanigans.

Wait, did we catch a snippet of Bryan's mom LeClaire holding a blow-up doll with her son's face on it?

Who Is Playing Crash My Playa 2026?

While a lineup for the 2026 edition of Crash My Playa has yet to be revealed, there have been some big names that have played the event in the past. Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley and many others have been included in past lineups.

Dustin Lynch is a Crash My Playa regular. He is typically called on to host the daytime pool parties — some would say he is the unofficial mayor of the event.

Fans can find ticket information and more for Crash My Playa 2026 here.

