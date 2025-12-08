Here's a scenario I never imagined: Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown fighting WWE's Brock Lesnar in an epic showdown, right in the middle of a live concert.

ZBB kicked off their Love & Fear residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday (Dec. 5), and it was an out-of-body experience to be there, to say the least.

The band didn't waste a single moment of their time on a stage with unprecedented production capabilities. The visual elements of the show were larger than life and absolutely stunning.

One of the evening's biggest surprises was a virtual cameo from Brock Lesnar, who appeared in superhero (or supervillain) form on the big screen for an ultimate battle with the singer.

Watch Brock Lesnar's Cameo During Zac Brown Band's Vegas Residency

The moment happened when ZBB performed their new song "Animal." On the massive screen behind them, a video played of Brown and Lesnar duking it out on an epic scale, as lightning flashed in the background behind them.

When Brown originally announced this residency he said he was planning to go into debt making the show happen, and now we see why.

The night was filled with immersive visuals that you just have to see to believe.

Who is Brock Lesnar?

Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest stars. He is the only person to hold championship titles in amateur wrestling, WWE and UFC.

Hailing from Minneapolis, Minn., he has won key matchups with stars like John Cena, Randy Orton and Seth Rollins. Per Fox News, Lesnar also famously defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, ending The Undertaker's 21-victory streak.

How Many Shows is The Zac Brown Band Playing at The Sphere?

The Zac Brown Band is playing a total of eight shows at The Sphere in Las Vegas for their Love & Fear residency. After this weekend, there are six shows left. Those dates are Dec. 12 and 13 and Jan. 9, 10,16 and 17.

Do Zach Brown Band Have a New Album?

Yes. The new Zac Brown album came out on Friday (Dec. 5) and is called Love & Fear, just like their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Below are the epic pictures from the opening night of the Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear residency at the Sphere in Vegas.