Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown says that mounting their upcoming residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas has been a financial challenge.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Brown explains that he's "going into debt to make it happen."

But he also seemed unfazed by all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into mounting a show of that caliber.

"Whatever adversity, I'm like, 'Okay, bring it,'" the singer relates. "There's lots of forces that are always trying to distract you from what you're doing, and you just got to keep plowing, keep going."

Brown didn't share specifics about how much it costs to fund a residency at The Sphere, which is known for its state-of-the-art, immersive production capabilities. He also didn't say exactly how much debt he's incurring to mount the six shows ZBB currently has on the books.

But he did say that he views the residency as a new benchmark in the band's legacy as a live act.

"I want to be among the names of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones and the bands that take that lifelong career impact fan journey to be able to do that," Brown reflects. "This is our statement to try to step into that."

ZBB Are One of The Highest-Grossing Country Acts Ever

It's a little bit of a surprise that Brown would need to incur debt to mount his residency, since the Zac Brown Band are one of country music's all-time most successful touring acts.

In 2024, a report from Billboard pegged them at No. 17 on a list of the Top 20 Highest-Grossing Country Artists. They'd raked in $243.9 million as of that year.

All About Zac Brown Band's Residency at The Sphere

ZBB announced their first four dates at The Sphere at the same time that they announced their next album, Love & Fear.

The album comes out Dec. 5, and the residency kicks off the same day.

ZBB will play four shows on Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13, and they subsequently added dates on Jan. 9 and 10, making six concerts in total.

The residency will be more than just a live show: It's intrinsically tied to the themes of Love & Fear, which Brown says are deeply personal and specific to his own journey through life and healing.

These Concerts Will Show Brown Like Never Before

Brown promised a "theme of redemption" as he teased the residency to Us Weekly.

"I'm telling a lot of personal things about my life that I've never shared before," he explains. "Everything that's hard that we go through as human beings always ends up making us better in some way."

He also says that he hopes fans feel "a sense of awe" in the venue, an emotion the band is working toward realizing with help from The Sphere's all-encompassing video screens and capabilities.

Love & Fear Keeps Fans On Their Toes

The band announced their new album after a cryptic, reflective post that left fans not knowing quite what to expect. That post described the conclusion of a chapter, and the beginning of something entirely new.

The track list of Love & Fear delivered surprises, too. It features collaborations with Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg and Marcus King.

The Snoop duet came out on Friday (July 25), the same day tickets for ZBB's residency went on sale.

