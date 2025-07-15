Zac Brown Band Announce New Album With Duets From Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg

Several days after a full social media wipe and a cryptic update about closing a chapter, Zac Brown Band are filling out the bigger picture with more details.

The group announced their next album, Love + Fear, and shared the project's full track list, cover art and release date. They also shared some big-name collaborators.

The cover of Love + Fear paints a dramatic picture, showing two opposing forces — one kneeling in red, one white, winged, angel-like presence hovering in the air — meeting. Smoke billows against a dark backdrop, and both the figures wield what appear to be staffs as they come together.

"Two sides of the same truth," the band wrote in the caption, underscoring the contrasting themes at work both in the imagery and in the title of their next album.

Love + Fear is due out on Dec. 5, and will feature guest appearances from Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg and Marcus King.

Though fans still have several months to wait before the full project comes out, ZBB also revealed that the first single off the project — their Snoop duet, "Let It Run" — will be out this Friday (July 17).

They also revealed the cover art for that single, which features a depiction of Snoop and frontman Zac Brown riding on horseback together through the desert, and what appears to be a blunt hanging from Snoop's lips.

Read More: Cryptic Zac Brown Band Update Leaves Fans Excited, Scared

This news comes after ZBB's latest update had fans hotly anticipating what was coming — and a little concerned about the future of the band. In that post, they looked back on their career to date, and thanked fans for all the moments they've shared together.

In it, they signaled the conclusion of a chapter. But one piece of their statement left some wondering if it was more than just an end-of-tour post, and some fans tossed around the theory that ZBB could be breaking up or radically restructuring their band.

"From every hand we shook, every sign we saw in the crowd, every voice lifted back to us from the front row to the lawn, we felt your love. And we gave it right back, night after night," they wrote. "This isn't goodbye. It's a thank you. A reflection."

Fortunately for fans, the group's latest announcement makes it clear that ZBB aren't going anywhere — and in fact, there's new music on the way.

The first song on the track list is "I Ain't Worried About It," which the band released in June. Keep reading for a full list of the songs on the group's new album.

Zac Brown Band, Love + Fear Track List:

1. "I Ain't Worried About It"

2. "Hard Run" (feat. Marcus King)

3. "The Sum"

4. "Let It Run" (feat. Snoop Dogg)

5. "Animal"

6. "Butterfly" (feat. Dolly Parton)

7. "Give It Away"

8. "Can You Hear Me Now"

9. "Thank You for Loving Her"

10. "Come to Me"

11. "Nothing's a Coincidence"

12. "Passenger"

13. "What You Gonna Do"

