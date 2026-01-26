Zac Brown Band Announce 2026 ‘Love & Fear’ Tour: See All 27 Dates
Country music's most prolific touring band will hit the road again this summer. The Zac Brown Band just announced the Love & Fear Tour.
The band's 27-date run begins in Grand Rapids, Mich. on July 17 and wraps in Chicago in November. Fenway Park and two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater highlight the slate of shows announced on Monday (Jan. 26).
- Love & Fear is the name of the ZBB's most recent studio album.
- The group recently wrapped a short residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
- This list of new tour dates includes arenas and amphitheaters.
Fitz and the Tantrums, Old Crow Medicine Show, Grace Potter and Brothers Osborne will open. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 30).
See a full list of tour dates and photos from ZBB's Las Vegas residency below.
Zac Brown Band's 2026 Love & Fear Tour Dates
July 17 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
July 18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena
July 31 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Aug. 2 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 13 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 14 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 15 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Forest Hills, N.Y @ Forest Hills Stadium
Aug. 28 – Forest Hills, N.Y @ Forest Hills Stadium
Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
Sept. 10 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 17 – Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Sept. 18 – Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena
Sept. 19 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 8 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Oct. 9 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 10 – Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum
Oct. 19 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 23 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Oct. 24 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Nov. 5 – Buffalo, N.Y @ KeyBank Center
Nov. 6 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 19 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nov. 20 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Casey’s Center
Nov. 21 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
