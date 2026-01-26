Country music's most prolific touring band will hit the road again this summer. The Zac Brown Band just announced the Love & Fear Tour.

The band's 27-date run begins in Grand Rapids, Mich. on July 17 and wraps in Chicago in November. Fenway Park and two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater highlight the slate of shows announced on Monday (Jan. 26).

Love & Fear is the name of the ZBB's most recent studio album.

The group recently wrapped a short residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

This list of new tour dates includes arenas and amphitheaters.

Fitz and the Tantrums, Old Crow Medicine Show, Grace Potter and Brothers Osborne will open. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 30).

See a full list of tour dates and photos from ZBB's Las Vegas residency below.

Zac Brown Band's 2026 Love & Fear Tour Dates

July 17 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

July 18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena

July 31 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Aug. 2 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 13 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 14 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 15 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Forest Hills, N.Y @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 28 – Forest Hills, N.Y @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

Sept. 10 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 17 – Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 18 – Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena

Sept. 19 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct. 8 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Oct. 9 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 10 – Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum

Oct. 19 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Oct. 24 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Nov. 5 – Buffalo, N.Y @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 6 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 19 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 20 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Casey’s Center

Nov. 21 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena