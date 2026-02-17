Dwight Yoakam started a show 90 minutes behind schedule last Thursday (Feb. 12), but things could have been much worse.

In a social media post on Monday (Feb. 16), the singer explained that the delay was due to a terrifying mishap that took place on the plane he was flying on to get to the show. He said that the pilot and crew's quick thinking kept him and the rest of the passengers safe.

Yoakam shared the story after learning that the delay in his show's start time hadn't been clearly communicated to the audience.

He said he wanted to "personally apologize" for the fans who were confused and didn't get clear info about why he was late and when he'd take the stage.

What Happened to Dwight Yoakam's Plane While He Was Flying to a Lubbock, Texas Show?

Yoakam says that while his plane was lifting off the runway, they had an "emergency takeoff abort" as a result of a "mechanical failure warning in the cockpit."

He emphasized how essential the flight crew's skillful judgment was in that moment.

"Fortunately the pilots handled the abortive takeoff with exceptional professional skill and they were able to avoid anything more dangerous or catastrophic occurring," he continued.

Still, the emergency took time to resolve. Yoakam's plane taxied back to its hangar so that crews could investigate.

Eventually, they determined that the aircraft could not fly. Yoakam was able to move to a different plane and continue his trip to Texas as scheduled, albeit an hour and a half behind schedule to kick off the show.

How Did Fans React to Dwight Yoakam's Delayed Show?

According to the comments section of a Facebook post from Buddy Holly Hall — the venue that Yoakam was playing that night — fans were initially frustrated by the concert delay.

One post applauded the opening band for playing for "2+ hour[s]" but added "more communication would have been appreciated."

Several fans expressed more frustration with Yoakam and said that they left early, before he ever made it to the venue.

After Yoakam shared the full story, responses were overwhelmingly sympathetic to his terrifying ordeal.

"You are worth the wait! And it [was] certainly better than the alternative," one commenter replied.

"I'm glad y'all are safe. That's the number one priority," another said.