Shane Profitt received the most country gift ever from Darius Rucker as an end-of-tour present.

Profitt played some shows with Rucker back in 2022, when he first got his major record deal with Big Machine Records.

Speaking on Taste of Country Nights, the country newcomer revealed Rucker got him "a big, significant gift card to Bass Pro" as a gift for being his tour opener.

"It was very, very generous," he teased when host Evan Paul playfully tried to pry for the gift card amount.

If the actual Bass Pro gift card wasn't country enough for you, then what Profitt purchased with it certainly will be.

"Well, I got a shock collar for my dog. I got just odds and ends huntin' stuff, and then I got a pair of snake boots, so I don't get bit by rattlesnakes," the "Long Live Country" singer shared.

Being the true southern gentleman Profitt is, he also took the time to swing back around in the interview to thank Rucker again for the thoughtful present: "Thanks, D," he said.

Profitt also mentioned that Rucker wasn't the only big name in the genre who gave him an end-of-tour gift, revealing, "Chris Janson got me a very nice shotgun."

Get our free mobile app

Part of the allure of country music is the storytelling, as well as the down-to-earth qualities artists in the genre embody.

The fact that Rucker and Janson took the time to get to know Profitt well enough to see he's a big-time country boy, and gift him things that align with his lifestyle, shows just how tight-knit the country community truly is.

How Old Is Shane Profitt?

Country newcomer, Shane Profitt is 25 years old. He was born on Jan. 17, 2000.

How Many No. 1 Songs Does Darius Rucker Have?

Darius Rucker currently has 10 No. 1 hits as a solo country artist.

14 Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Health Conditions Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford have all made headlines recently for serious medical problems, but they're not the only country stars living with chronic illness. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker