Darius Rucker says he and fiancée Emily Deahl aren't planning a big elaborate wedding.

In fact, they're not really planning their nuptials at all.

"We don't really have any plans. We're not gonna plan," he explained during an interview with TODAY this week. "We're just gonna get married. Have a big party somewhere."

"You guys will be invited," he joked, gesturing toward the TODAY hosts.

He didn't share any more details about what kind of party he and Deahl are planning to celebrate their marriage, but it seems like it'll be fun, lowkey and low-stress.

During that interview, Rucker said he and Deahl have been together for a couple of years and she's "an amazing human being."

When Did Darius Rucker + Emily Deahl Get Engaged?

Rucker and Deahl announced their engagement in early October.

The proposal matched the fun, informal vibe of their wedding plans. The couple dressed casually for the big moment, and Rucker dropped to one knee — barefoot — on what appears to be a dock.

“Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” Rucker wrote in the caption of his post. “The day I met you, I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to.”

Who is Darius Rucker's Fiancée Emily Deahl?

Emily Deahl, like Rucker, is a South Carolina native who has also lived in Los Angeles, Nashville and London.

On social media, she describes herself as a singer-songwriter and content creator.

The couple hard-launched their relationship on social media a month before announcing their engagement. Rucker shared a photo of the two attending a performance of The Wizard of Oz at Las Vegas’ Sphere, calling her “my love.”

Has Darius Rucker Been Married Before?

Yes. The singer was married to Beth Leonard for 20 years, and the couple share two children (Rucker also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.)

Rucker and Leonard announced they were divorcing in 2020. The split seemed amicable: They referred to their breakup as a move to "consciously uncouple," and said they "remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders."