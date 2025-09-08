Meet Darius Rucker’s New Girlfriend, Emily Deahl

Darius Rucker looks happily in love once again. The singer just hard-launched a relationship with Emily Deahl on social media.

From the looks of it, they've been dating for a year or more.

Rucker was previously married to wife Beth for 20 years. They separated in 2020.

In January, he announced that he'd moved to London.

Evidence that he was dating Deahl began to populate social media at the same time, although nobody realized it.

The relationship came via a pic of the Hootie & the Blowfish singer and Deahl on Instagram, with a caption showing they were about to take in Wizard of Oz at the Sphere in Las Vegas. He calls her "my love."

Who Is Emily Deahl?

Like Rucker, Emily Deahl (age unknown) is a South Carolina native, however she has also lived in Los Angeles, Nashville and London. On social media, she identifies as a singer, songwriter and content creator, with the latter getting most of her attention in recent months.

Musically, the last song shared to Spotify was "22" in 2023. Her most-streamed song is "Ew," which she shares was written about men.

Jack White, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury and Elvis Presley are a few of her influences, although one finds some amount of musical theater in her recordings.

Clues that there was a romance came through Rucker's dogs, Freddie and Larry. About a year ago he introduced them to his fans on social media, and they've appeared in reels and pictures since.

Quietly, Deahl has been padding around Kensington walking the same dogs.

Rucker, 59, doesn't share too many details of his personal life on social media, although he did open up about his childhood and divorce in his biography, Life's too Short.

Country fans can currently hear him on the radio by way of Scotty McCreery's new song "Bottle Rockets," which features Hootie & the Blowfish singing their hit "Hold My Hand."

