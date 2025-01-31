Darius Rucker Has Permanently Moved Out of the United States

You can file this one under, wait, what happened?

Country star Darius Rucker has left the United States of America, for good. Rucker shares via his Instagram that he now officially calls the United Kingdom home!

Rucker is ready for a new chapter in his life, so he packed up and moved to London with his two dogs, Freddie and Larry, in tow.

Rucker first teased the move in a social media post that asked his followers to guess what he's up to.

Then, a few days later, the "Wagon Wheel" singer dropped the news on his millions of fans that he has indeed moved out of the country.

"I can’t move to London and not play UK shows!" he writes, promoting new shows abroad. "Do you have your tickets yet? Limited VIP packages still available. See you soon!"

Naturally, Rucker's fans had questions:

In the comments section, one fan writes, "Oh, noooo!!! You have moved for good?!? I hope it’s only temporary. Well… I can’t blame you if you did. We here in the States will miss you so!! But, always wishing you the best. God Bless always."

Other fans are upset for more personal reasons:

"Well, there goes my hopes of our paths crossing. A girl can dream," another writes.

A rep for the star tells The Post and Courier that he will be "frequently returning to the U.S. for tour dates and charitable events." He has shows in California, Ohio and more already booked for summer.

We're just happy to see him happy, and we're happy to follow Rucker's journey via his Instagram.

