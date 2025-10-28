Darius Rucker was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where he spoke about his two youngest children wanting to be musicians — and he is not thrilled about it.

We asked Rucker how his three kids are.

"Awesome. They're awesome. My two youngest all of a sudden want to be musicians, which I am so against that."

The "Wagon Wheel" singer let out a huge laugh as I asked why he is against his children following in his footsteps of musical stardom.

Rucker says, "Because it's such a hard business. Even if you have a little bit of success, you're chasing that forever."

The singer elaborated on his feelings about his kids being musicians.

"I wanted them to be doctors and lawyers and such, but, you know, we'll see."

Rucker's two younger children, Daniella (24) and Jack (21) are the two of his three kids who want to pursue music.

One can say that if they wanted to indeed pursue music, the door is already halfway open for them.

Their dad has been active in the music industry for more than 30 years, both with Hootie and the Blowfish and his solo career in country music.

Get our free mobile app

I had to ask if his kids get embarrassed when they are at a gathering and one of his songs comes on.

Rucker says they are still rather proud of him, and they will say, "That's my dad," to their friends when one of his songs comes on the radio.

How Many Number One Songs Does Darius Rucker Have?

Darius Rucker has had 10 No.1 songs on country radio so far in his career.

How Old Is Darius Rucker?

Darius Rucker is 59 years old.

He was born on May 13, 1966.

Top 10 Darius Rucker Songs Ever since he broke into the country scene in 2008, Darius Rucker has had a knack for delivering warm, heartfelt country songs about life, love and everything in between. Here are 10 of his best.