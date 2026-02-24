Darius Rucker brought a much-needed dose of sunshine to country fans on Tuesday (Feb. 24). He announced his 2026 Songs of Summer Tour, which kicks off in early June and will hit 20 cities across the U.S.

This tour will celebrate the season. If there's an album project attached to his "Songs of Summer" theme, Rucker isn't sharing that information yet.

"For me, it's not summer if we're not playing music outdoors," he says in a statement. "When I think of the concerts I love attending, it's the people, the hits and the hot summer air...there's nothing that compares, so Songs of Summer in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together."

Darius Rucker Songs of Summer Tour Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media loading...

He's got plenty of songs to suit the moment. "Beers and Sunshine," "Alright" and "Come Back Song" are ready-made summertime anthems.

Who's Opening for Darius Rucker on His 2026 Songs of Summer Tour?

Plus, Old Crow Medicine Show is among Rucker's opening acts on three dates, providing opportunities for special performances of Rucker's 8x platinum cover of Old Crow's "Wagon Wheel."

Read More: Country Tours Scheduled For 2026 — Full List

Other openers loading up on SPF for Rucker's tour include Lauren Alaina, George Birge, Robert Randolph, Evan Honer and Austin Williams.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale for Darius Rucker's 2026 Tour?

Tickets for most dates on the Songs of Summer Tour will go on sale Friday (Feb. 27), with some cities opening up for ticketing in March. Check Rucker's website for full details.

Darius Rucker 2026 Songs of Summer Tour Dates

June 4 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 5 -- Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 6 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 11 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 12 -- Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (Austin Williams)

June 13 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 18 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 19 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 25 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater (Lauren Alaina, Austin Williams)

June 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center (Lauren Alaina, Austin Williams)

June 27 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre (Lauren Alaina, Austin Williams)

July 16 -- Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor (Austin Williams)

July 17 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (Robert Randolph, Austin Williams)

July 18 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion (Robert Randolph, Austin Williams)

July 23 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Old Crow Medicine Show, Austin Williams)

July 24 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater (Old Crow Medicine Show, Austin Williams)

July 25 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Old Crow Medicine Show, Austin Williams)

July 30 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP (Evan Honer, Austin Williams)

July 31 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre (Evan Honer, Austin Williams)

Aug. 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (Evan Honer, Austin Williams)