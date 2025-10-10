Darius Rucker revealed to Taste of Country Nights that he gets bursts of motivation from his trainer — by way of her making fun of his legs.

The newly engaged country star admitted, as he walked slowly into the studio, that his legs were still sore. “I hate leg day,” he said. “It was two days ago and it hurts so bad.”

In a past interview, host Evan Paul asked why he hates leg day so much, and the “Wagon Wheel” singer had a pretty good reason. “I dunno — because my trainer came to my show and she sat in the back and she said, ‘I can’t even see your legs. It’s like you were floating,’” he explained with a laugh.

Rucker gave us that warm, deep laugh that we love so much as he explained how he asked his trainer, “I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So she makes me do leg day.”

It is sort of the job of a personal trainer to take the reins and inspire the person paying them to get not only motivated, but sculpted and crafted into the person they are looking to be.

If you have a personal trainer who’s too polite and not all that motivational, you might not get the results you’re looking for. The fact that Rucker’s trainer knows exactly how to get in the singer’s ear seems to be working.

Get our free mobile app

Kudos to Rucker for sticking it out, even though he clearly doesn’t look forward to it.

Rucker just scored another No. 1 song as Hootie & the Blowfish teamed up with Scotty McCreery for his track “Bottle Rockets.”

How Old is Darius Rucker?

Darius Rucker is 59 years old and was born on May 13, 1966.

Who is Darius Rucker's Fiancée?

Darius Rucker is engaged to singer, songwriter, and content creator Emily Deahl.

Top 10 Darius Rucker Songs Ever since he broke into the country scene in 2008, Darius Rucker has had a knack for delivering warm, heartfelt country songs about life, love and everything in between. Here are 10 of his best.