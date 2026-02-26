On the heels of his Songs of Summer Tour announcement, Darius Rucker is ready to play his most popular songs to his most dedicated fans all across the world.

But what if I told you that although he is a fan of himself, Rucker never listens to his own music intentionally after it's recorded?

Rucker hung out on Taste of Country Nights where he admitted "I don't listen to my own stuff."

The "Wagon Wheel" singer explained that "When I'm making a record I listen to it all the time, to an annoying point."

He continued, "If you're around me you're like 'Dude, you're not that good, stop playing it so much.' After I'm done making a record I don't listen to it at all."

Do Darius Rucker's Kids Listen To His Music?

Rucker explained that "they go through their phases and are like most kids now, country music and hip-hop is all the same to them. But I can't say that my kids sit around and listen to my records or the Hootie records."

But that's not to say that Rucker's kids aren't proud of him. "At parties if people put my songs on they will go, 'You know, that's my dad?'"

How Many Kids Does Darius Rucker Have?

Rucker has three children. Carolyn Pearl – his oldest daughter, born in 1995 with his former girlfriend Elizabeth Ann Phillips, Daniella (Daniela) Rose – daughter born in 2001 with his then-wife Beth Leonard and Jack – his son, born in 2004 with Leonard as well.

