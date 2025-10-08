Darius Rucker has found love again and will soon be walking down the aisle!

The country rocker took to social media to announce his engagement to Emily Deahl, sharing two photos from the big moment.

In the first shot — taken from behind Rucker — the “Wagon Wheel” singer is down on one knee, looking up at Deahl as she beams at him.

The second photo shows the newly engaged couple cozied up together. Rucker has his arm wrapped around her shoulders as he plants a kiss on her cheek. Deahl smiles at the camera, showing off her new ring as she holds her fiancé’s hand.

The "Alright" singer shared his happiness in the caption.

"Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known," he wrote. "The day I met you I knew I didn't want to go another one without you."

"Now I don't have to," he adds.

Darius Rucker Selects Massive Diamond to Propose to Emily Deahl

It’s hard to say exactly what the specs are on the ring from the photo, but it appears to be a solitaire diamond set on a gold band. The stone seems to sit in a halo setting and could be an elongated cushion cut — or even an old mine cut — similar to Taylor Swift’s engagement ring.

No matter the cut or carat, one thing is clear: the diamond is massive.

Related: Meet Darius Rucker's New Girlfriend Emily Deahl

Was Darius Rucker Married Before?

Prior to finding love with Deahl, the country singer was married to Beth Leonard for two decades. The couple wed in 2000 and announced their divorce in 2020. They share two children; Daniela Rose, 24, and Jack, 20. Rucker also has a daughter named Carolyn, 30, whom he shares with his first girlfriend Elizabeth Phillips.

It's unclear when Rucker and Deahl met. In January he announced he was moving to London, but he didn't say if the move was related to her or not. He and Deahl hard-launched their relationship in September with a date night at the Sphere in Las Vegas to see The Wizard of Oz.