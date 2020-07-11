Darius Rucker and his wife, Beth, have announced that they are splitting after 20 years of marriage.

The rock and country superstar announced the news in a post to social media on Saturday (July 11), writing, "Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection, we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family."

"We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other," Rucker adds, finishing, "Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

The couple met when Rucker was still the frontman in Hootie & the Blowfish and she was working at VH1. They married in 2000 and have two children together. Their daughter, Daniella, is 19, and their son, Jack, is 15. Rucker also has a 25-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Rucker launched a country music career after Hootie & the Blowfish went on hiatus in 2008, and he has scored a string of country hits that includes "Don't Think I Don't Think About It," "Come Back Song," "Wagon Wheel" and more.