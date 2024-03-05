Darius Rucker Says He Would Pay to Be in an Episode of ‘Yellowstone’

Darius Rucker has tried his hand at acting before. The Hootie & the Blowfish star has been in music videos, of course, and he made a cameo on Reba McEntire's show, Big Sky: Deadly Trails, in 2022.

Rucker was able to sharpen his acting skills for his "Fires Don't Start Themselves" video, off of his Carolyn's Boy album. Acting is something he's clearly interested in, and he admits he'd like to take it further.

"Anytime somebody calls me and asks me to do something, I love doing it. But I'm not an actor, man," Rucker tells Taste of Country Nights.

But when asked if he would do an episode of Yellowstone, he was excited at the prospect.

"In a heartbeat. If Yellowstone called, I would pay for my own plane flight and hotel room — and they don't have to pay me — and I would be on that show," he says. "I love that show so bad. I love that show."

It's apparent Rucker has thought about this before. He have even decided what role he'd want to play on Yellowstone.

"I think I could steal Rip's wife, I think that would be good," the "Wagon Wheel" hitmaker jokes.

"I'm writing myself in, Taylor! Hook me up! I mean, Mr. Sheridan. Hook me up, Mr. Sheridan," he adds, speaking directly to show creator Taylor Sheridan.

If it's going to happen for Rucker, it needs to happen now, as filming for part 2 of Season 5 is underway. The final season of Yellowstone is set to debut this November on Paramount+.

