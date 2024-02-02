Darius Rucker's ex-girlfriend criticized and insulted the singer on social media after his arrest on minor drug charges on Thursday (Feb. 2).

Kate Quigley used #karma in a post on Instagram. She reportedly dated Rucker in 2020.

Darius Rucker was arrested Thursday afternoon in Williamson County, Tenn. and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving with expired registration.

All three charges are misdemeanors. Per Patton and Pittman, a law firm in Tennessee, penalty for simple possession can include up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Rucker was booked at 12:15PM and released shortly after on $10,500 bond.

While he's yet to say anything, his attorney says the singer is cooperating with authorities. The ex, Quigley, was quick to judge, however.

Who Is Darius Rucker's Ex-Girlfriend, Kate Quigley?

Kate Quigley is a 42-year-old actor and comedian from Ohio, best known for hosting Playboy TV's Undercover. In 2021, she made news after a near-fatal overdose. Three of her friends — TV writer Fuquan Johnson and comedians Ricky Angelo and Natalie Williamson —died after ingesting fentanyl-laced cocaine that day.

Rucker was asked about it two weeks later at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, telling People his ex was "doing great. She's coming out of that ... I'm glad that she's doing that."

In reporting news of Rucker's arrest, Deadline shared that his comments upset Quigley.

Rucker's relationship with Quigley came after he and his wife of 20 years split up in 2020. He has three adult children, Carolyn, Daniella and Jack. Carolyn's mother is Rucker's ex, Elizabeth Ann Phillips.