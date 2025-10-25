Shane Profitt isn't asking Luke Bryan to slot him in on his next tour, and he's not hoping the hitmaker will cut one of his songs one day.

Instead, the "Long Live Country" singer is hoping for something a bit simpler.

"Luke, if you’re watching this, let your boy hunt a couple acres somewhere," he says during a recent Taste of Country Nights interview.

Shane Profitt is a 25-year-old singer and songwriter from Columbia, Tenn., southwest of Nashville.

Chris Janson discovered him at a sushi restaurant in Nashville, and they've been partners since.

Prior to 2025, "How It Oughta Be" is his most well-known song.

There are a few things to know for this all to make sense.

Profitt — whose Population Me EP dropped on Oct. 10 — is from Columbia, Tenn. That's Luke Bryan country, so the first time he met him he was on his best behavior.

"I mean, that sounds so redneck but I’m like, ‘Maybe he might let me hunt 50 acres somewhere,'" Profitt jokes.

It doesn't stop there.

"Where I duck hunt in West Tennessee too, it’s like no matter where I go — oop, that’s Luke Bryan’s place. That’s Luke Bryan’s place," Profitt says. "I mean you can’t win for losing. It’s like, ‘We can’t hunt that no more. Luke Bryan bought it.'"

“He owns half of Tennessee at this point.”

That's probably not totally accurate, but we've no doubt that Profitt — an avid hunter until his music career started to keep him so busy — is speaking his truth.

The recently engaged singer has a few tour dates remaining in 2025, with more to be announced for next year.

"Long Live Country" is his first single on Triple Tigers Records.