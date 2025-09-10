Chris Janson sounded off in an interview about some of the truths that we face in American culture, saying, "Society teaches us to pretend we're happy," and it's due to social media's influence.

The "Me & a Beer" singer grabbed a barstool and chatted with Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul, and one thing they spoke about was Janson's new song, "Give a Break to the Broken," which appears on his newly released record, Wild Horses.

Janson recited a lyric from the song:

"You don't know where people have been or how much hell they're going through."

He said, "Everybody's got problems, and we mask it so well because society teaches us to mask it. It teaches us to just forget about it and post a picture on social media and pretend that you're happy, and most people are actually miserable."

Janson goes on to talk about how "people are scared to tell the truth," but it's not our fault. It's just what society and our surroundings teach us to do on a daily basis.

The "Buy Me a Boat" singer explains how his latest album drop goes deeper than party songs. It addresses problems that we all face, himself included.

Janson says, "Even now, there's things that I'm going through, y'know, you wish were a little better here and there, but everybody's got problems."

Janson adds that he is "thankful to be in" country music, but his new music is a little bit different than fans might be expecting if they "want the fluff, they want what feels good for three minutes, and this record has more depth than any of my albums."

How Old is Chris Janson?

Janson is 39 years old and was born on April 2, 1986, making him an Aries.

Is Chris Janson On Tour?

He sure is. The country star has shows lined up for the foreseeable future, so you still have plenty of chances to see him on the road in 2025.

