Chris Janson's son was in a lot of pain after a fish he caught fought back. The singer shared photos on social media and promised Jesse is OK.

Chris Janson and his wife Kelly have two children together, Jesse Bo and Georgia.

She also has two kids from a previous relationship that Janson has always called his bonus children.

Fans know Jesse as the one who occasionally joins his father on stage.

Janson called the whole thing a "freak accident." Based on pictures shared to Instagram, it would seem the family was fishing for catfish when, "Jesse got triple stuck with the last fish he caught."

Related: 15 Best Country Songs About Fishing (Including Chris Janson)

Catfish have sharp, rigid spins near their fins that can easily puncture the skin if not handled properly. WebMD shares that the proper treatment for this wound is to remove the spine with tweezers, wash the wound with hot water, use external antibiotics if it looks to be infected and find a few pain killers.

"It’s one of the worst pains you’ll ever deal with," one Janson fan commented beneath the pics.

"He’s caught and handled more fish than I can count," Janson says. "He’s on antibiotics now, and most of the stinging has stopped. It’s the worst feeling to witness your boy hurting."

Janson's family day on the water comes before a month filled with tour stops. He's also preparing to release a new album called Wild Horses on Aug. 1. In June, he shared a new love ballad called "The Bride."

The singer and Kelly will celebrate 15 years of marriage on Friday (July 4). Jesse Bo (age 11) is the youngest of their two children. For the most part the couple keep their private life private, but Jesse has sung with his father.

15 Best Country Songs About Fishing, Ranked There are a few hobbies that country music fans love and country artists love to sing about. One of those is fishing. There's something therapeutic about loading up boat and hitting the water — plus, casting a line is a great metaphor for life.

Be it a bountiful outing with more fish than your boat can hold, or a long one of peace and quiet in the sun, a day with a bobber in the water is just what the doctor ordered to take the stress away.

Here are 15 of country music's best songs about fishing. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose