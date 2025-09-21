In 2024, at the end of Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night Tour, he surprised his tour opener with the most thoughtful gift ever.

Country newcomer Pricilla Block, who joined Pardi on the road in 2024, revealed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that the singer gifted her a guitar shop gift card — enough for her to choose any guitar she dreamed of and make it hers.

It’s an unwritten rule in country music that when a tour wraps, the headliner gives their opener a generous gift as a thank-you for coming along for the ride.

Get our free mobile app

Block recalled, “He got me a very nice, very generous gift card to pick out any guitar that I wanted.”

She added, “I told him, I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go do this until you are with me. I want you to help me pick out the guitar.’ That was really awesome.”

We wanted to know why she wanted Pardi to be with her when she picked out the guitar. Was it because she wasn’t sure about the budget?

The "Thick Thighs" singer laughed and said, “No, I do know the budget, I know the budget. But, you know, he might be like, ‘Do you really need the one with the sparkles?’”

She says she hasn’t had the chance to pick it out yet, but plans to text Pardi to set up a time for the two of them to go together.

Having interviewed both Pardi and Block multiple times, I can say their personalities are strikingly similar — they both love to have fun and joke around — so this shopping trip will definitely need to be documented when it happens.

What Songs Does Pricilla Block Sing?

"Just About Over You," "My Bar" and "Thick Thighs" are Block's most popular songs to date.

How Many Number One Songs Does Jon Pardi Have?

Jon Pardi has 7 No. 1 singles under his belt so far.

See Country Music's 14 Shortest Marriages See country music's shortest marriages, including one that only last four days! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes