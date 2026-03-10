Augie Meyers, a Texas-based musician and founding member of the Sir Douglas Quintet and the Texas Tornadoes, has died, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He was 85.

The statement announcing his death explains that Meyers died in his sleep on Saturday (March 7) with his wife Sara beside him.

The post also remembers him as a "true Texas legend."

Who Was Augie Meyers?

Born in 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, Meyers founded the Sir Douglas Quintet with fellow singer-songwriter Doug Sahm in the 1960s. He and Sahm would continue to be close friends and collaborators as their careers continued.

Meyers played multiple instruments, but his Vox Continental organ became his signature sound during this time, and was a major part of songs such as "She's About a Mover" and "Nuevo Laredo."

The group helped pioneer a style that bridged country, rock and Tejano/Tex-Mex, inspiring a generation of artists that included The Mavericks. The Mavericks' Jerry Dale McFadden reflected on that influence in an obituary for Meyers published by Rolling Stone.

In addition to his career in his own projects, Meyers was an acclaimed session musician who played with Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and others. He also operated several record labels over the course of his life.

In the '90s, he co-founded the supergroup the Texas Tornadoes, which also included Doug Sahm as well as Freddy Fender and Flaco Jiménez.

In total, Meyers released 23 solo albums over the course of his career, according to The San Antonio Current.

No cause of death was immediately available. According to the post announcing Meyers' death, a public memorial will be planned soon.