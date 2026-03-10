Believe it or not, Luke Combs has a low-key side hustle — buying, selling and trading sports cards.

Combs even started a side Instagram account that’s followed by some country music heavyweights, and it’s where he recently put out a plea to anyone who might come across a very special card he’s looking for: his own.

What Autograph Is Luke Combs Seeking?

The “When It Rains It Pours” singer took to his Combs Cards Instagram account to tell followers about a one-of-one card of himself that he autographed a few years ago — and now he’s trying to track it down.

Combs said, “I signed one of those Topps Nashville Stars cards a couple of years ago — maybe three years ago, maybe more. I signed a one-of-one of me, and I’ve never seen it. Never seen anyone post about having it.”

Combs finished with a plea for fellow card enthusiasts to help him hunt down the autographed card.

“If anyone has it or knows where to get unautographed unopened packs of that, feel free to holler at me — I want it.”

Basically, whoever might have this highly sought-after Combs autographed card — or even unopened packs that could contain it — may have hit the jackpot. Combs clearly wants it and has the means to buy it.

There are plenty of comments on the video where Combs asks about the card. Some fans claim to have unautographed versions, but so far there has been no sign of the coveted one-of-one signed Combs trading card.

What Is Topps?

Topps is one of the longest-running trading card companies and produces many of the most popular sports cards and collectible sets.

As with the Nashville Stars collection, Topps occasionally ventures into non-sports trading cards as well. Even then, those cards can be just as popular — and sometimes just as rare — as traditional sports cards.

Take a look at some of Combs’ best songs to get you excited about the hunt for the autographed card he’s trying to track down.

