Ford Recalls 1.74 Million Cars Due to Safety Concerns

Ford Recalls 1.74 Million Cars Due to Safety Concerns

1000logos.net

Today is not the best day to own a Ford.

The car manufacturer has just recalled 1.74 million of its vehicles, causing waves in the American automotive industry.

The company issued two separate recall notices related to the infotainment system.

What Is the Latest Ford Recall?

According to Fox Business, Ford is recalling the vehicles following issues with their in-dash computer screens.

The first recall is for approximately 889,950 select 2020-2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair and 2020-2024 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles in the United States.

The first recall occurred due to cases of the rearview camera view flipping upside down.

READ MORE: Truck No! Ford Recalls 355,000 Trucks That Could Cause Major Accidents

The second Ford recall was as a result of the infotainment screen overheating so that the rearview camera, along with the entire infotainment system, will be temporarily disabled.

It targets approximately 849,310 select 2021-2024 Ford Edge and 2021-2026 Ford Bronco vehicles in the U.S..

Whenever anything in a car or truck is susceptible to overheating, it should be addressed immediately, as that can cause multiple fire hazards.

What Do You Do if You Have a Recalled Car?

With both of these massive recalls happening at once, you are urged to check your mail for a letter from the manufacturer instructing you to make a service appointment at your local Ford dealer for a free fix.

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app

Even though the fix is free, the inconvenience of having to take time off of work and sit in a car dealer's waiting area and wait for them to fix something that you didn't break yourself is enough to halfway ruin your day.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Crazy Country Facts From the Year You Were Born

Stacker compiled a list of noteworthy milestones from each year of country music history, using a variety of news articles, historical resources, and more.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Filed Under: Ford
Categories: Country Music News, Culture

More From Taste of Country