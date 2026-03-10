Today is not the best day to own a Ford.

The car manufacturer has just recalled 1.74 million of its vehicles, causing waves in the American automotive industry.

The company issued two separate recall notices related to the infotainment system.

What Is the Latest Ford Recall?

According to Fox Business, Ford is recalling the vehicles following issues with their in-dash computer screens.

The first recall is for approximately 889,950 select 2020-2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair and 2020-2024 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles in the United States.

The first recall occurred due to cases of the rearview camera view flipping upside down.

READ MORE: Truck No! Ford Recalls 355,000 Trucks That Could Cause Major Accidents

The second Ford recall was as a result of the infotainment screen overheating so that the rearview camera, along with the entire infotainment system, will be temporarily disabled.

It targets approximately 849,310 select 2021-2024 Ford Edge and 2021-2026 Ford Bronco vehicles in the U.S..

Whenever anything in a car or truck is susceptible to overheating, it should be addressed immediately, as that can cause multiple fire hazards.

What Do You Do if You Have a Recalled Car?

With both of these massive recalls happening at once, you are urged to check your mail for a letter from the manufacturer instructing you to make a service appointment at your local Ford dealer for a free fix.

Get our free mobile app

Even though the fix is free, the inconvenience of having to take time off of work and sit in a car dealer's waiting area and wait for them to fix something that you didn't break yourself is enough to halfway ruin your day.