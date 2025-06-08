On Night 3 of CMA Fest 2025, fans got to see rising acts and relatively new superstars perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium.

They also got to see some country music veterans.

Rascal Flatts' euphoric show-closing performance packed a whole lot of energy into a six-song set. The trio brought out Carly Pearce to sing "My Wish" with them, and treated the crowd to favorites like "Fast Cars and Freedom," "What Hurts the Most" and "Life is a Highway."

It was an especially exciting moment for fans who once wondered if they'd ever get to see the three stars perform as a trio again. Rascal Flatts retired in 2020, and their planned farewell tour was canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but they made their grand return to the stage a couple years later -- and now, it seems a likely possibility that Rascal Flatts might ride again on a more permanent basis.

But for fans of more traditional country, Blake Shelton's set was likely the highlight of the night. His set ranged from his debut single "Austin" to his most recent No. 1, "Texas."

The singer also dedicated half of his six-song set to collaborations with Trace Adkins, Shelton's longtime friend and frequent tour mate. Adkins even got his chance to rev up the crowd solo, performing "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" as Shelton temporarily took a backseat to enjoy the music.

CMA Fest officially began on Thursday (June 5) in downtown Nashville.

The festival includes several stages across Music City, but these photos spotlight the performances on the main stage at Nissan Stadium.

A televised special highlighting the best moments of the event will air on ABC on June 26.

Another highlight from Night 3 was Megan Moroney's set. Her special guest was one no one saw coming: The singer's brother Connor, an attorney who is not a professional musician, joined her band for the night.

Jordan Davis delivered the country music version of meat and potatoes on the Nissan stage, packing in a seven-song set list full of hits from across his career. "Take it From Me," "Singles You Up" and the mega-hit "Buy Dirt" all got the live treatment during his time onstage.

Some CMA Fest-goers likely got their very first introduction to the Red Clay Strays on Saturday night, too. The ACM's reigning New Duo or Group of the Year have toured with acts like Luke Combs, but they still haven't gotten all that much attention in mainstream country music yet. That all changed on Night 3 of CMA Fest, though. The band performed six songs at Nissan Stadium.

Perennial favorite Deana Carter opened up the main stage, ending her set with her '90s classic, "Strawberry Wine."

CMA Fest is scheduled for one more night of music on Sunday (June 8.) Luke Bryan is billed as the headliner for the final night of Nissan Stadium festivities.

CMA Fest Schedule for Sunday, June 8 at Nissan Stadium:

8PM Rodney Atkins

8:30PM Zach Top

9:05 Ashley McBryde

9:50 Bailey Zimmerman

10:35 Dylan Scott

10:40 Dierks Bentley

11:25 Luke Bryan