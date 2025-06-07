Keith Urban headlined the second night of CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville, but several surprise appearances stole the show.

Rita Wilson, Shaboozey, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini and Urban were on the bill for the second night of the 2025 CMA Fest in 2025, but several unannounced guest appearances highlighted the show on Friday (June 6) in Nashville.

Jelly Roll made more than one unannounced appearance on Night 2 of the 2025 CMA Fest in downtown Nashville.

The burgeoning country superstar sang a duet with Shaboozey on "Amen," and he also joined Christian star Brandon Lake on "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

Get our free mobile app

Wilson opened the show with "The Spark," "W.O.W. (Wild Old Women)" and more before Shaboozey took the stage with Jelly Roll to deliver "Amen."

Parker McCollum ran through a set of hits before he played his upcoming single, "Big Sky," and Cody Johnson performed "Dirt Cheap" and more before delivering, "'Til You Can't."

Kelsea Ballerini brought Noah Kahan to the stage, while Keith Urban closed the night out with a stellar performance that included "Long Hot Summer," "Straight Line," "Wasted Time" and "Somebody Like You."

Here is the remaining schedule for Nissan Stadium shows at CMA Fest:

June 7

8PM Deana Carter

8:30PM The Red Clay Strays

9:10PM Blake Shelton

9:55PM Megan Moroney

10:35PM Jordan Davis

11:35PM Rascal Flatts (with Carly Pearce)

June 8

8PM Rodney Atkins

8:30PM Zach Top

9:05 Ashley McBryde

9:50 Bailey Zimmerman

10:35 Dylan Scott

10:40 Dierks Bentley

11:25 Luke Bryan

Scroll through the pictures below to see the highlights from Day 2 of the 2025 CMA Fest, and keep scrolling to see highlights from the rest of the annual festival in Nashville: