Kelly Clarkson is back in action — and back in top form — on The Kelly Clarkson Show following time away after the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2025.

But even amid personal heartbreak, Clarkson’s love for country music hasn’t gone anywhere.

This week, the Texas native delivered a jaw-dropping version of The Red Clay Strays’ “No One Else Like Me” during her Kellyoke segment — and fans are calling it one of her most powerful covers yet.

The song originally appeared on the Alabama band’s 2024 breakout album Made by These Moments, and it’s not an easy one to tackle.

But Clarkson matched frontman Brandon Coleman’s signature grit and intensity note for note, bringing her own powerhouse vocal style and emotional depth to the track.

The Rise of The Red Clay Strays

In just a few short years, The Red Clay Strays have gone from underground favorites to major country and Americana contenders.

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover The Red Clay Strays' "No One Else Like Me":

They were named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Awards, won New Vocal Duo or Group at the 2025 ACMs, and earned multi-platinum certification for their single “Wondering Why.” Their debut album, Moment of Truth, also went gold.

By the end of 2025, they had cemented their place in the mainstream, delivering a standout performance of “People Hatin’” at the CMA Awards — and dethroning Old Dominion for Vocal Group of the Year.

A Perfect Match of Voices

Brandon Coleman is known for his gritty, soulful delivery — the kind of voice that cuts deep. Clarkson, of course, is one of the only vocalists who could not only meet that energy but elevate it.

Covering a Red Clay Strays song is no small feat, but Clarkson made “No One Else Like Me” completely her own.

It’s another reminder of why she’s one of the most respected vocalists in the genre — and why fans continue to tune in every time she takes on country.