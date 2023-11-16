On the latest "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show, Kelly Clarkson forayed into the world of modern-day country once again.

In fact, she picked one of the hottest songs currently at country radio: Lainey Wilson's wistful "Watermelon Moonshine," a ballad that remembers a dreamy, alcohol-fueled first taste of love.

In the tradition of classic country ballads like "Strawberry Wine," the narrator of the song potently remembers every detail of one fateful day "right after senior year," when she and her high school boyfriend "gave each other more than our hearts / With the help of a mason jar."

Wilson's greatest strength as a performer is her authenticity; lines about "parkin' back in them kudzu vines" and "a-riding them old farm ruts" seem natural in her Louisiana drawl. But in her "Kellyoke" cover, Clarkson didn't have to do much to adapt the song to her own style.

It's no wonder: Over the course of both her studio releases and her many country "Kellyoke" covers to date, Clarkson has proved her vast versatility and ability to hop seamlessly from genre to genre and style to style. Her version of "Watermelon Moonshine" is every bit as heartfelt and heady as Wilson's, with a soaring vocal that proves Clarkson can sing country with the best of 'em.

It's been a big couple of weeks for Wilson, who won five trophies at the 2023 CMA Awards last week. One of those wins was for Entertainer of the Year, the CMA's most coveted honor. It was the first year Wilson was nominated in the category.