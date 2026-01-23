New music from Carly Pearce has entered the chat! The country singer released a brand new track "Church Girl" on Friday (Jan. 23)

What Is Carly Pearce's Song "Church Girl" About?

Pearce's "Church Girl" is an offering of acceptance and love. The song aims to meet the listener where they're at and free them from judgements that may have been placed on them - even in the church.

Dreams Come at a Price: Here are the Lyrics to Carly Pearce's "Dream Come True"

In it, Pearce extends a hand to those who are still trying to find their own way on this journey called life. She brings her own experiences to the conversations in hopes of making others feel seen.

What Are Fans Saying About Carly Pearce's Song "Church Girl"?

Pearce first shared a snippet of the song on social media on Jan. 7. She told fans that she believes "the world could use a little more love and acceptance."

Haters Gonna Hate: Carly Pearce Says She's Tired of Critics Saying She Dates Too Much

"Church Girl" resonated with fans in various ways, and they had mixed thoughts.

"Already crying cool," fellow singer and co-writer on the song Carter Faith types in the comments.

"Love this song so much," country duo Tigirlily Gold share.

Other left applause and heart emojis.

There were also comments from those who don't agree with the song's message.

"This is not biblical at all," one person writes.

"Literally cringed at the lyrics," other types.

One comments reads, "And yet, this is so judgmental."

Here Are the Lyrics to Carly Pearce's "Church Girl":

Verse

Hey, church girl doin’ everything wrong / Walking on eggshells with your high heels on / Hey, church girl with the Jezebel dress / Better take it off, you’re making all the boys think sex / You got your questions but you’re too scared to ask / I’m just a sinner who’s been where you’re at

Chorus

So, you like to get high / When you talk to Jesus / So, you love who you love / And you go out on the weekends / So, you drink, and you think for yourself / That don’t mean you’ll go to hell / When you leave this world / Just ‘cause you heard it in church, girl

Verse

Hey, church girl wearing all that guilt / Just ‘cause you didn’t wait don’t mean it wasn’t real / You turn up a song that isn’t Amazing Grace / They say that you’re hopeless / But that just ain’t the case

Repeat Chorus

Bridge

And I’ve heard what you’ve heard, girl / Read every bible verse, girl / If God is who he says he is / Then I don’t think you’re cursed, girl

Repeat Chorus

Want more country songs about Jesus? We've got 'em below!