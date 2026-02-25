Carly Pearce is a highly decorated country singer-songwriter who has won countless awards and released four studio albums to date.

How Far Would We Have To Walk Into Carly Pearce's House to Know It Was Hers?

Pearce told me on Taste of Country Nights, “You would walk in my hallway and turn the corner into my living room and there’s a shrine of myself — and I’m fine with it.”

She went on to explain that her dad actually thinks it’s a little strange.

“My dad thinks it’s a little aggressive, but when you’ve worked your whole life, every plaque, every award — everything — is there.”

“I’m at max capacity,” she added, noting that she’s even had to start a new shrine in her garage to house the rest of the awards and accomplishments she’s collected along the way. “I have some plaques in my garage, which is a nice feeling. I’ll take it.”

What is Carly Pearce Currently Up To?

Fans think Pearce is gearing up to release a fifth studio album after her social media pages were scrubbed — everything is gone except for a professional photo of the singer gazing off to her left.

Pearce also recently released a new song titled “Church Girl” in January 2026.

That single release, coupled with her November drop of “Dream Come True,” would lead many to assume those two songs will need a home on an album somewhere, sometime soon.

