Carly Pearce has just released an emotionally impactful video for her new song, "Dream Come True." Will she top the most popular country music videos of the week?

Pearce's video for "Dream Come True" depicts her in front of the dressing room mirror, contemplating all of the personal sacrifices she's had to make to pursue her musical career.

She's facing competition from Dylan Scott, as well as Nate Smith and Tyler Hubbard, all of whom have new videos out looking for votes this week.

There's a major shakeup in the Top 10 this week as Jenna Torres shoots directly into the No. 1 position in her first week of consideration with her video for "Your Storm."

Karen Waldrup is once again at No. 2 this week after many weeks at No. 1 with her "Blue Cowboy Boots" video, while the rest of the Top 10 is a reshuffle of last week's top clips.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.